By Chinonso Alozie

The Ex-Deputy Governor of Imo State, Eze Madumere, on Tuesday described the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, as an Igbo man, qualified to represent the zone in the struggle for the actualization of the Nigeria presidency of Igbo extraction come 2023.

Madumere, disclosed this in Owerri while reacting to questions of whether Amaechi, should be seen as an Igbo man come 2023 elections.

According to Madumere, it would be wrong for the Igbo part of the Rivers to be denied of their rights adding that, the creation of State was only for administrative convenience.

According to the former Imo Deputy governor, “However, if at the end of the day, the party decides to produce Igbo Presidential Candidates of Igbo extraction, the Honourable Minister of Transportation, races Amaechi is Igbo. Igbo races should stop discriminating among themselves, saying that creation of various states is only for administrative convenience.

“I cannot believe that people are debating the Minister of Transport, Hon. Chibuike Amaechi’s tribe. He is an Igbo man period. Ohanaeze Ndigbo as the apex socio-cultural Igbo body has already done the needful. Amaechi is on the list of Igbo sons presented to the Nation.

“Igbo is very large in population in Nigeria. We are found in Delta State, Benue and South-South. Mind you the Amaechi you’re talking about is more of an Imo State person geographically. From Ngor-Okpala there, you walk into his community. We understand quite well why Rivers State was created.

“It is wrong people from Igbo parts of Rivers to deny their tribe. I say so because we are all aware of the politics that led to the creation of Rivers State. Denialism is something every Igbo man in any state at all should never fall to.”

“We are all Nigerians but we all have where we come from before the amalgamation of the Southern and Northern protectorate. We are waiting for our parties to set the tone. We are in our differing vehicles to achieve one goal of making the desired change and bringing development to the country while improving the welfare of our people.

“The All Progressives Congress can boast of a galaxy of leaders who are experienced, young, energetic and equipped in all ramifications. In the South, they abound and are prepared, waiting for the whistle. What I can say for assuring is that Nigeria will surely get better,” Madumere said.