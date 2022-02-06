Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace Most Revd Ignatius Kaigama, on Sunday asked Nigerians to pray fervently that those seeking political offices in 2023 will be guided by the genuine interests of the people.

Kaigama, who made the call in his homily at St. Martin of Tours Parish, Lugbe District, Abuja, urged the political class to purge itself of hypocrisy.

The sermon was titled ‘Here am I, send me.

He said, “A careful reflection on our (Bible) readings today reveals the feeling and expression of unworthiness by three great personalities – Isaiah, Paul, and Peter, having been called by God.

“They all acknowledged their unworthiness, weaknesses, and shortcomings, indicating that they needed God’s grace and blessing in order to succeed in their mission.

“Isaiah’s call came at a period in the history of Israel’s unfaithfulness to God. The nation got involved in unholy political schemes in the vain attempt to secure their safety rather than depend on God’s protection.

“Peter’s experience teaches us that, it is not human logic or professional skills or expertise that produces great results; ultimately, it is obedience to God that produces the best results.

“At this time of political sensitivity, politicians will be pointing fingers of the blame with hypocritical indignation at one another, seeing the speck in the others’ eyes but failing to see the big log in theirs.

“They should first rid themselves of the very dirt in their hearts or political package as they and their political parties fight for electoral victory, presumably, to make our country better.

“Our nation is in danger of toiling all night without catching any fish, which is why hunger and poverty increase, crime, violence, unemployment of youths, worsening economic conditions, etc., stare us menacingly in the face.

“As the waves of electioneering hit the air, we must pray fervently that those seeking political offices will be guided by the genuine interests of the suffering Nigerians, without compromising the electoral process.”