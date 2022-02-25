.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

A Presidential aspirant under the platform of Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, Dr Abdulfattah Durojaiye has told Nigerians to give it chance to rule the country for four years (one term) to salvage the too many challenges bedevilling the nation.

Durojaiye who stated this while speaking with newsmen in Kano said the problems facing the country were solvable problems but the All Progressive Congress, APC and People’s Democratic Party, PDP has failed Nigerians since after return to democracy in 1999.

The United States, US-trained Nigerian Clinical scientist said he has elaborate programmes tagged “FREE RACE” carefully designed to address the too many challenges facing the country if given chance.

According to him, “All the problems that confront us as a nation are solvable. They are problems that can easily be resolved and we don’t need eternity to address them because they are man-made.

“Nigerians are not happy with the current situation. The insecurity has pervaded everywhere. Nigeria use to be a very safe country but it is not safe now. Apart from that, poverty has enveloped the entire nation. Our people are suffering and needs the ability to live life in abundance.

“All our critical infrastructure has declined or completely collapsed. Our country is more divided today. The most painful thing is the unity of Nigeria is in jeopardy now. We are far more divided now than during the time of civil war

“What that implies is, there should be an individual or leader that should stand in the midst of Nigerians and pull us together. Let us know we all share the same humanity, our Nigerians is far more than tribal inclination. The Nigerian as a nation is very important that we maintain this country because when we can salvage Nigeria, we’re able to salvage West Africa and Africa. And that is why men of conscience must come out at this critical juncture of our history to salvage and to redeem our country. And that is why I am stepping forward to offer myself the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And that is why we have elaborate programmes that will address every sector that is been affected now. And in a space of four years, we will see the new lease of life. What we are saying is our people (poor people of Nigeria) need to be helped and provided the lease of life.

“We (PRP) are the only ideological based political party in Nigeria. All other parties are without any ideology. Our party has a strong platform and programmes with which we want to salvage Nigeria. And I come with my own unique program that blends into the larger programmes. And I term the program as “FREE RACE”. The free in that acronym is the Legacy program that I intend to bequeath on all Nigerians. Free education and healthcare services for all Nigerians. We are going to have a reformation of our critical sectors. We are also going to create an employment and enabling environment. We will also jump-start Nigeria’s economy. We are going to fight corruption until we banish it from the country.

“The leverage on the common people will propel us. How many people voted in the elections that produced President Muhammadu Buhari? In the last election, we have between 50 to 70 million that collected their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) but did not show up during the election in 2019. These are the powerful majority of Nigerians that have lost interest in the process because repeatedly they have discovered that the political class continued to short-change them.

“Nigerians are at the crossroads, we are at the brink now. We are going to engage the people (this powerful majority). We are going to conscientize them to see that those two parties have failed them. They put us in this whole. From 1999 until date, you have not seen dividends of democracy.

“If you give us four years of leadership in Nigeria, Nigerians will see that so we can live an abundance of life in Nigeria. And after four years, if they don’t see that change, then they can go back to them,” Durojaiye however stated.

