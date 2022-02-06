.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

A group, Coalition for Peace In Nigeria, COPIN, has charged Nigerians to eschew actions that could threaten the corporate existence of Nigeria, as the country looks forward to the 2023 elections.

It charged political actors to engage in issue-based campaigns rather than character assassination.

The group which decried religious intolerance, electoral violence, and other acts associated with past elections, advised against a repeat of such acts.

The peace advocacy group said these in Abuja during an awareness campaign it undertook across some strategic areas in the nation’s capital city..

Among strategic areas visited by the Group, were the National Mosque, the popular Wuse Market, as well as Gudu area of the centre of unity.

National Coordinator of COPIN, Mr Akwuobi Emeka, who spoke during the event, said his group would remain apolitical, nationalistic and forward-looking.

“We are not a political organisation. We promote peace, and we believe that with peace and stability, Nigeria will be better for us all.

“So, let us join hands to make it conducive”, Emeka stated.

He continued: “Therefore, we should shu

all forms of violence, as well as actions that threaten our corporate existence.

“And we believe our strength lies in our diversity and culture. And looking at it from here, I believe we will equally visit all the different kinds of churches with mosques and even if it’s Pentecostal or the churches, we are going to reach out to them, to take the peace to their doorsteps.

“And, we believe that when we are united, there will be peace and stability in this country and fake news.

“We should desist from anything that will jeopardize the culture and to the positive image of Nigeria through fake news.

“And we believe that we doing this thing we do we all do these things collectively will build a better Nigeria for all of us. Today, we decided to go out there in the streets to preach about peace. That’s why what COPIN is doing, is to promote peace in Nigeria.”

Some of the inscriptions on the leaflets read thus: “Nigeria is our beloved country, and the only nation we have; let’s join hands and make it better for us all.

“Let us shun all forms of violence, and actions that threaten our corporate existence. Say no to cultism.

“Do not join forces with terrorists, bandits and kidnappers. Above all, do not be part of secessionist agitations.

“Above all, our strength lies in our diversity and culture”.

