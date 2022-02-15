By Haroon Balogun

The Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr. Noimot Salako Oyedele has called on Muslim faithful to actively involved in the politics rather than remaining passive and blame politicians for the challenges facing the country.

She said the notion that ‘you cannot be a Muslim and be a politician’, was wrong adding that ‘you can actually be a politician and be a good Muslim’. It is wrong for Muslims to sit on the fence to criticise and lament about the situation in the country when they can be active participants in the political affairs of the country.

Oyedele made the call recently during the inaugural launch of Magodo Phase 2 Muslim Association in Lagos State.

She added that it is not compulsory to run for elected office to be a politician but you can participate and engage in the process

“Support Muslim candidates, non-Muslim candidates, so that your opinion becomes relevant in any thing that we do. As a politician, You can then be invited to develop policy due to your specialty, or invited to participate in programs to lend your voice, with that, you will be able to address issues affecting Muslims.

“If we have a table of policy makers and there is no Muslim at the table when issues that affect Muslims are being discuss, there will be no voice. Even where there is no systematic plan to disfranchise Muslims.”

She urged the associations to endeavor to lift people out of poverty by investing more in education.

“I want the organization to look at ways of taking people out of poverty, not just feeding people once a week. If you feed somebody once a week, what will they do for the remaining six days of the week? Do they just go to other associations and beg for food?

“We have to find a way of standardizing Islamiyah so that Muslim children can have good Islamic education while we also make sure they get the best western education, so that they can compete much better.”

The Chairman of the association, Alhaji Isiaq Olayinka Sanni said that the association will embark on important programmes and projects that will have meaningful impact on the Muslim community and beyond perimeter of Magodo Phase two.

He said the implementation of the envisioned laudable objectives would be in phases starting with the school project which will commence this year. To this effect, a sum of many millions of naira has been earmarked.

Vanguard News