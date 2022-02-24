Mr. Akase, wife Jessica and persons with disabilities

Over 8,000 members of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, JONAPWD, in Benue state have given their support to the governorship aspiration of Mr. Terver Akase, the immediate past Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom.



The position of the group was made known when Mr. Akase who is running on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in company of his wife, Jessica met with the leadership and selected members of the association in Makurdi.



Speaking at the meeting the State President of JONAPWD Mr. Bartholomew Anshe-Bem said Mr. Akase was the first aspirant to meet the group before any election to solicit their support.



He said after keenly listening to him, the group was convinced that he was the right man for the governorship seat, hence their unanimous decision to support his aspiration and also pray for him to emerge victorious.



Mr. Anshe-Bem said those present at the meeting “are representing over 8,000 members of our group across the 23 Local Government Areas of Benue State.”

Earlier, the leader of people with albinism in the state and National Secretary, People Living with Disabilities, Mr. Onah Adeyi as well as others who spoke at the event lauded Mr. Akase for always standing by the group out of concern and show of love for people with disabilities many years before he joined the governorship race.



Earlier, the gubernatorial aspirant said he was before the group to solicit their prayers and support in his desire to govern the state come 2023 promising that his administration would establish an agency to cater for them and also empower women and youths.



According to Mr. Akase, “those living with disabilities are special people with abundant talents who would actively participate in my administration to contribute to the development of the state while the government initiates programmes to benefit them.”



Also speaking, wife of the aspirant, Mrs. Jessica Akase said people with disabilities were dear to the family, describing them as “persons who overcame physical conditions and are full of potentials.” She promised to support her husband to actualize his vision and mission for the state.



Highlight of the event was the presentation of a copy of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 to Mr. and Mrs. Akase by the State Chairman of the association.

