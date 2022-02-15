By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State , the Southern Kaduna Youths For Greater Kaduna (SKYGK) has declared support for Senator Shehu Sani as the

next Governor of Kaduna State.

The group said he was the only politician that can rescue the state.

The group with members across eleven local government areas of State: Zango Kataf,Sanga ,Kauru Kaura,Jaba,Kachia,Chikun,Kajuru, Kagarko,Jema’a and Kaduna South said Kaduna State under the current APC government was bleeding and needed a vibrant, experience and dogged activist like Senator Shehu to take over and do the needful .

“We have also searched and searched for the right leader with a large heart for yearnings of poor ,deprived and less privileged in the society and discovered it is “Only Senator Shehu Sani that can provide the needed leadership and succour.” It stated.

The Southern Kaduna Youths, who disclosed this in a statement signed by the the “Rescue Kaduna Project” Coordinator, Mr. Bulus Matthew urged all citizens of the State to join hands with them to embark on a massive campaign and publicity drive for two million votes to ensure that project becomes a reality .

According to the Youths ,the campaign is not about People’s Democratic Party ,All Progressives Congress or any other party ,but about an individual ,who has carved a niche for himself as a fighter and human rights activists that was imprisoned for all Nigerians .

The Statement further read: ” We are quite convinced that Senator Shehu Sani has the natural sympathy for the yearnings of masses and has demonstrated that over and over again when he was the Senate Red Chamber between 2015 to 2019.

“This project shouldn’t be left to few groups, citizens and political stakeholders,but all and sundry in the State. It is a “WE” project for the emancipation of our citizens.

“The People’s Democratic Party must come together with any bias and personal interest to work for Senator Shehu Sani ,who has the voice , contacts and brave mind to stand against the Misrule by APC led government over the last seven years.”