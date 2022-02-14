Says South-South be allowed to occupy Villa

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Northern Muslim/Christian Forum of Nigeria (NNCFN) said it is now the turn of the South-South to produce President in 2023 and have chosen Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa as suitable for the Aso Rock Villa.

According to the group , the call for power to shift to the South in some quarters was not only good for the unity of Nigeria,but also justifiable considering the universal religious doctrines of ” Brothers Keeper and Peaceful Coexistence.”

In a statement titled , “Need for a United and Peaceful Transition Come 2023” signed

by Coordinator and Secretary of the Interfaith group , Sheikh Musa Lemu and Reverend Yohanna Bakut

, the group said the North in the interest of unity and progress,and one Nigeria, should allow candidates from the South-South ,which is the ” Goose that laid the Golden Egg” to contest for the number one seat in 2023.

“And as a group of people working for peace and unity of Nigeria over the years,we are calling on Northerners eyeing the presidency to jettison their ambition and support a leader such as the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa from the South-South to complete the constitutional two terms of office .

“We are urging Nigerians to join hands with NNCFM to plead with Governor Okowa to declare interest to contest for President come 2023 .We are also asking the Governor of Delta State to honour the clarion call and accept to contest the presidency of the country .

“Our decision as an interfaith group to support Governor Okowa at this critical time is to support a leader with capacity to rescue the country from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

“We strongly believe that Governor Okowa’s achievements in massive infrastructural and human capital development in Delta state can be replicated at the centre of power if given the chance.^

“His humility and selfless service as well as sacrifices that have made Delta State a hub and haven for infrastructural developments, economy growth and business development speak volume .

“We are urging his party the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to consider plights of over over 200 million Nigerians and give him the ticket to fly the party’s flag.”

Similarly another group under aegis of Arewa People’s Progressives Assembly (APPA) has joined several Nigerians to ask the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to contest for the coveted seat of the President come 2023 .

According to the group, it has become a matter of “Must” because we can’t allow mediocres from North to lead Nigeria again .

The Northern group, which maintained that the next President must come from the South ,said it’s high time Nigerians began to consider individuals equipped with good leadership qualities that can be deployed to rescue the country from problems of insecurity ,deficit infrastructure and dwindling economy.

In a press statement signed by Chairman of the group , Comrade Bashir Ahmadu Ibrahim and made available to journalists in Kaduna on Sunday, the Group said , “We are saying Governor Okowa Must Contest because , we are yet to see a political figure and leader across the geo-political zones of the country that has these qualities and ability to build bridges of peaceful coexistence such as the Incumbent Delta Governor.”

According to the group, “Nigeria needs a unifying factor , a detribalised and fair minded leader with humility and all sense of leadership direction to stop the current tension and calls for secession in some parts of the country .

“From information gathered by members of our visitation Panel to Southern states, since elected as Governor over the last seven years, he has judiciously use resources of the State to transform Delta State into a Haven of Infrastructural Development.

“The Panel also discovered how he worked hard to ensure security of lives and property, human capital and socio-economic development in the State.

“We need a visionary President with a versatile leadership and administrative experience to work under pressure to create jobs for our teeming unemployed youth , enabling environment for industrial growth and development, deliver dividends of democracy across all states of Nigeria.”