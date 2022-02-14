By Etop Ekanem

A Non Governmental Organisation, NGO, Delta Fresh Vision, DFV, has said there was no power shift agreement of producing the governor from senatorial districts in Delta State since 1999, adding that Delta Central senatorial district has been featuring aspirants in both party primaries and general elections.

According to the National Coordinator of DFV, Mr. Fred Akpewe and its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Maxwell Utoh in a statement: “In 2015, it was simplistic just to assume that it was the turn of the Delta North to produce the governor.

“The forces that rose against the Delta North’s bid for the plum job assumed a spiritual dimension. The Urhobos vehemently opposed it as it became the prime message in the famous ‘Uvwiamuge declaration,’ which ascribed to the Urhobos the divine right to rule in perpetuity.”

“The DC-23 is not a political party and cannot play its role. It is also not an electoral body and has no legal powers whatsoever. Many of the aspirants that have been out-screened by the DC-23 screening committee will still contest the PDP governorship primaries and this would lead to an implosion in the DC-23 camp.

“It is, therefore, a fallacy of enormous proportions to assume that power must now return to the Delta Central in 2023. What happens to the Isokos and the Ijaws and even the Ndokwa Nation? Let it be known that the Isokos, the Ijaws and even the Ndokwa people have never had a taste of the Governorship from 1999 to date. “

Vanguard News Nigeria