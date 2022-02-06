By Dirisu Yakubu

Prominent political leaders are clamouring for the adoption of Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as Presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 election, former governor of Enugu state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has said.

Nnamani who disclosed this yesterday, at the end of a series of consultative meetings with stakeholders and political leaders including his political movement, the Ebeano family, said in the spirit of fairness and equity; the South-East should be supported to produce Nigeria’s next President after President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in 2023.

“Our leaders including the Ebeano political family in Nigeria and in diaspora have consulted widely and seriously believe in the actualization of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state as the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and President in 2023,” Nnamani said in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday.

The ex-governor who represents Enugu East in the Senate said Nigeria has been crippled by a legion of socio-economic cum political challenges that require a consensus builder in the mould of Governor Ugwuanyi to address.

He argued that Ugwuanyi as the PDP leader in the South-East has an enviable record as a consensus builder with every segment of the society, pointing out that the governor is the architect of the political harmony in Enugu state today.

In his words, “Governor Ugwuanyi is humane, tolerant and accommodating. All the traditional rulers, the clergy, workers’ union, the business community and the political class attest to his uncommon leadership qualities. No section of the state is marginalized or denied its dues.

“His successful handling of the PDP zoning arrangement assignment which brought peace among party faithful across the country is a testimony of his capacity to build consensus, stressing that “he managed the assignment 100 per cent and blemish free. He did this in days, thereby confirming his competence and arbitrage qualities.”

Nnamani further lauded the governor for the amicable relationship that existed between him and labour unions since he assumed duties, saying, “Governor Ugwuanyi’s relationship with the labour unions is unprecedented. No record of industrial dispute with any workers’ union since he assumed office. He runs an open-door administration and all stakeholders are satisfied. He is the kind of leader Nigeria needs as President.

He continued: “Governor Ugwuanyi is patient and a master of give-and-take, required in consensus building; good listener and negotiator with demonstrable competence. This is exactly what the nation needs at this time.

“Governor Ugwuanyi is a fit and proper person to lead Nigeria out of the doldrums at this time. He has demonstrated the ability to calm frayed nerves, ensure equity and justice for all.

“He has the finesse, panache, good leadership traits needed to restore the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.”

In Ugwuanyi, Senator Nnamani noted that Nigeria can be assured of even developments, a peaceful and prosperous country where everyone irrespective of tribe or religion will have a sense of belonging under one nation.

Senator Nnamani urged the PDP to search no more for a Presidential candidate but to give the South-East the opportunity to prove that Nigeria can work by giving the 2023 Presidential ticket to governor Ugwuanyi.

Nnamani expressed hope that Ugwuanyi’s candidacy will return the PDP to power “given his competence and readiness to make a difference.”

There is a growing clamour for South-Eastern Presidency in 2023 by chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Vanguard reports that the likes of former Senate President, Pius Anyim, ex-President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, Sam Ohuabunwa, both of the PDP as well as the quartet of Senators Rochas Okorocha, Orji Kalu, Dr. Chris Ngigi, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, all members of the APC, have been credited with interest in the 2023 Presidency.