…As Nigerians in Asia drum support for Anyim’s Presidential ambition

… Felicitate with him on his 61st birthday

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Mekong River Asia (South East Asia), HRH Eze Ndubuisi Kenneth Oti (Chinyereugo1, Ezeudo1) Thursday called on Nigerians not to sell their mandate to greedy and selfish politicians in the 2023 general election.

According to him, Nigerians should rather utilize their mandate “to provide a better solution for Nigeria, because Nigeria is almost collapsing and all we are looking for now is the solution to amend it; to remove the bad pillars and replace it with good ones.”

Disclosing this in a statement, the Financial Secretary Igbo community in Thailand,

Igwe Tawanna Ndubuisi Kenneth Oti stated that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Presidential aspirant from the South East extraction, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim would make a good President if given the opportunity in the 2023 general election.

He called on political parties to zone their presidential slot to the South-East geopolitical zone, argued that the zone has what it takes to guarantee the economic transformation of the country.

“Again, I want to encourage all political parties in the 2023 general election to zone their presidential slot to the South East, because the region holds the key to the provision of a better and greater Nigeria.”

The Igbo leader pointed out the calibre of the person of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF has the requisite qualification and experience to rescue the country from its present socio-political and economic quagmire.

According to him, “If the presidential slot is eventually zoned to the South East, I am advocating that it should go to the person of Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, who has been tested in both the Legislative and Executive arms of Government and we have seen his capability and capacity in leadership and he will make one of the best and recommendable Presidents of this country if given the opportunity. What is good for the Gentiles is good for the Jews; therefore, what is good for the Northerners is good for the South Easterners.”

The Thailand-based Igbo leader further urged Nigerians not to sell their mandate to greedy and selfish politicians.

The statement read in part: “HRH Eze Ndubuisi Kenneth Oti felicitates with Sen. Pius Anyim Pius on his birthday, says he’s the best Senate President of all times.

“HRH Eze Ndubuisi Kenneth Oti, I Ichie Nwachinyere Ugo-1 Mekong River Asia, the Ezeudo-1 Igwe Tawanna, Igwe Chonburi Ezigbo Na Thailand and the Secretary-General Ohaneze Ndigbo Mekong River Asia, who doubled as the Financial Secretary of Igbo Community in Thailand celebrates one of the famous quintessential Senate President of Nigeria, Sen. Pius Anyim Pius as he adds another year today. As a great lover of the people, we are proud to rejoice with you on your birthday.

“On behalf of the good people of Nigeria in Thailand and Asia, we want to felicitate with the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Senate President of Nigeria, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim (GCON) on the occasion of his 61st birthday celebrations.

“Chief Senator Anyim Pius Anyim (GCON) is a man to be reckoned with and his determination to lead Nigeria and make an indelible mark in this critical time is highly commended.

“I want to urge Nigerians both home and abroad to come together with one mind and one voice in favour of Equity, Justice and fairness and give a chance to South-East geopolitical zone to pilot the affairs of this great country Nigeria 2023.

“Since the independence of Nigeria October 1st 1960 until date South Easterners have participated and contributed to the growth of Nigeria economically, politically, socially and otherwise, hence, it’s time to put smiles on the faces of his people – the chosen ones.

“Nigerians have been greatly blessed by your legislative and administrative contributions toward the betterment of Nigeria. You have proved that excellence is about serving the people who elected you.

“If the appeal for Nigerians to allow a South Easterner to become the next President does not go down well, it will be seen publicly as an indirect message to the people of Nigeria that South Eastern Nigeria does not belong to Nigeria. For among all regions in Nigeria, it is only the South-Eastern part of Nigeria that has never tasted the position of Presidency in Nigeria.

“Indeed, Sen. Pius Anyim Pius is a great leader who has impacted positively on the lives of the people. His virtues of hard work, selflessness and service have endeared him to the people. While we pray for continuous good health, God’s protection and guidance, we wish Sen. Pius Anyim Pius many more fruitful years. Once Again happy Birthday Osimiri Okemiri Ndigbo Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim.

Vanguard News Nigeria