By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Nigerians in Germany under aegis of the Nigerian Union on Sunday night, declared their support to the presidential ambition of Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

The group made the declaration at a special dinner meeting in Frankfurt Germany, held in honour of Kalu.

Citing political experience, patriotism and national acceptance, the group said Kalu who was also a former governor of Abia State was the right man for the job in 2023.

In a statement from Kalu’s office made available to Vanguard in Abuja stated that the group also promised to galvanise and expand support both home and abroad for him.

According to the group, an extensive check had been carried out on Kalu and other aspirants with the discovery that Kalu’s record and achievements as Governor and the 9th Senate stood him out amongst the lot.

It added that Kalu’s detribalised character will unite the nation and also forster peace and unity amongst the regions of the country.