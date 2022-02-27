‘We don’t need a trial and error president’

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 Presidential Election, a group of business executives from across the country have disclosed of their resolve to procure the All Progressives Congress APC Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, saying it was time the business community descended into the arena.

At an inaugural dinner Wednesday night in Abuja, the Businessmen for Osinbajo BFO said Nigeria as presently constituted does not need a trial and error president.

Convener of the BFO, Dr Tayo Fashogbon in his opening remarks said Nigeria can only be elevated through a more intentional participation of the business community in her democracy.

He said; “Officially, even the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has not issued out the guidelines. As a professor of law, the vice president knows what the law says. The party has not even done its convention but we Nigerians are saying when the time comes, even though he has not declared his interest, we are saying this is what we want.

“We are not just telling him to contest. We are going to obtain his nomination form. Everybody is going to be part of it because this is a man who is loved across ethnic, political and religious lines.

“Until now, the business community, with all its great contributions, has only remained on the fringes of political relevance. This has continued to limit our capacity to influence the ease and outcomes of doing business.

“Today, our group called the Business Men for Osinbajo BFO is officially launched as a first major step to change the narrative. BFO is an independent group of volunteers from every sector and size of business, across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. The mandate is simple: to deliver the incoming president come 2023, Professor Oluyemi Osinbajo.

“As the right leader for the business community, he has demonstrated passion for strengthening the economy by improving the ease of doing business at all levels”.

Co-convener, Businessmen for Osinbajo, Olatunji David on his part said the country needs consistency in its governance processes.

“He (Osinbajo) has the charisma, the pedigree, aura and everything working for him to be able to continue from where President Buhari will eventually stop. We have seen what the president has done in infrastructure with regards to the railways, roads across the country including the second Niger Bridge. These are things that we felt we do not want somebody that will come and do trial and error. The vice president is there. He has been part of the government and he knows what they have been doing. We need continuity and consistency.

“We have seen, from his esteemed role as Vice President, in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, how he has strongly stood for the business community. He has displayed his prowess through policy innovations, uncommon leadership of critical government interests, coordination of the economy, enhancement of quality of governance and an unwavering commitment to levelling the playing field”, he stated.