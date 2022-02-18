Mr. Abiye Briggs, Convener, Campus Civic Summit Nigeria

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Briggs who doubles as the Local Coordinator, African Students for Liberty, disclosed this in an exclusive chat with Vanguard ahead of its Campus Civic Summit, 2022.

With a population of over 200 million people, Briggs bemoaned the turnout of voters during elections as well as youth voter turnout. He emphasized that Nigerians should not expect any change if they fail to implement the change themselves by turning up in numbers to elect the presidential candidate of their choice.

He said, “In 2019, 106.4 million Nigerian’s were eligible to vote by their age being 18 years and above, 84 million voters were registered but only 28 million people voted. About 74 million Nigerians did not vote, our current president from that election was elected by 15 million people; about 15 per cent of 106.4 million eligible voters as at 2019.

“These numbers become very clear that we have been short-changing ourselves over time; looking at the fact that in the history of Nigeria, no Presidential candidate has been elected by 20 million votes in a country with a total population of 200 million.

“People (not only the youths) do not also vote or participate in the electoral process due to the credibility of candidates, Nigeria needs only credible candidates to emerge and be voted for in this crisis. The interception of the Permanent Voters Card, PVC of people who are already registered to vote, and buying them off is also one of the reasons weakening our voting strength.”

He added that Nigerian youths make up 70 per cent of the country’s population; hence, he called on students and youths to collaborate in voting for a better Nigeria.

“It is really about the numbers. Statistically, 70 per cent of Nigeria’s population comprises of Nigerians below the age of 40. This is more than enough numbers to decide who runs Nigeria for the next four years; the states; the senates and the House of Representatives.

“But at the end of the day, year after year, the future of this 70 percent is decided by the 30 per cent of the older generation. It is now more than ever important to see this changed in all fairness.

“We believe that young people make a strong voting block with our numbers. When we exercise this, it becomes clearer to the politicians going forward the need to identify with us, our concerns, our progress, and our interests before theirs and presenting to us a very thought out plan to actualize every one of them and where possible, in a debate if they agree. But why wouldn’t they?

“We also see the need to energies and educate this demography to go beyond voting, but also identify the good candidates who feel the pulses of their concerns, backed up with the experiential knowledge, and evidence from past or proven work; backing up such great candidates, by way of support and volunteerism. In other words, putting action where their mouth is.

“In the forthcoming general elections, we encourage every young person (students and youths) to begin to use their numbers to decide the faith of the progressive Nigeria they want to live in,” he stressed.

