By Chinedu Adonu

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Grand Master of Rosicrucian Order, AMORC, for Nigeria and English Speaking West Africa, Dr Kenneth Idiodi has said that Nigeria needs to elect President based on competency, character and capacity.

Dr Idiodi also called on political actors and leaders in the country, across party divides, to look deeply and evolve measures to address problems ravaging the country by electing a competent candidates.

He urged Nigerians to add more value and seriousness in their daily pursuit and productivity to build a resilient and strong socio-economic nation.

Dr Idiodi, made the plea during an interaction with journalists after he delivered a keynote address at the 46th Eastern Regional Rotational Conclave, ERRC, with a theme: “Leadership and Nation Building: The Rosicrucian Perspective” held in Enugu on weekend.

Idiodi noted that if leaders and people had shown more value and seriousness in all we do, “no one or any nation will ever look at us as a failed state and AMORC believes Nigeria has been humanly and divinely endowed to succeed”.

According to him, if we work hard and get determined to succeed; Nigeria will be the next destination of everybody in the world just as Dubai in the United Arab Emirate (UAE) is today; we can even surpass Dubai.

“Without constant power and energy, we can do little in our quest for socio-economic and technological growth as a nation,” he noted.

On the theme of the conclave, the grand master said that leadership entails taking responsibility and ensuring that things work, adding: “Putting blame on others as a leader means we are not taking responsibility”.

He said that leadership also entails sacrificing for others and things to work out, noting that leaders in every share of life should be elected based on “competency, character and capacity”.

He said: “We expect the best from our leaders but often fail to ask ourselves what kind of followers we are. In our bid for a better nation, we must evaluate our roles in supporting good leadership.

“Even when our leaders make mistakes (as humans) or disappoint our expectations; it is far more profitable to address this constructively rather than destructively.

“If we are in a position to criticise anything, constructive criticism is the way to go rather than destructive criticism”.