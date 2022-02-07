…We’ll disappoint Nigerians if we don’t take over power – Makarfi

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Rivers state governor, Nyesome Wike, Monday described Nigeria as a country that is bleeding.

Wike who spoke in Kaduna called on members of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) to unite and take over power in 2023.

Wike’s host and former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, told Wike and his entourage that the people of Nigeria would be disappointed in the PDP if they don’t unite and take over power.

He said going by election results in recent times where the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) had lost many units at grassroot levels, Nigerians were now tired and were waiting for the PDP to take over power.

Wike told the mammoth crowd that besieged Makarfi ‘s Kaduna residence to see him; that he was not on a political trip but to see Senator Makarfi who was overseas on health grounds.

According to him ,Makarfi was important and held in esteem by PDP members because of his leadership qualities and the gallantry he displayed to save the party ” when Ali Modu Sheriff was being used to break the PDP.”

He explained that party members should be concerned about the unity and sustainability of the party, and be united ahead of the forthcoming campaign to wrestle power from the ruling APC.

