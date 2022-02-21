.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigeria Agenda, a coalition of over 50 Civil Society Organizations CSOs from across the country, has cautioned Nigerians against supporting aged presidential aspirants in the lead up to next year’s general election.

In a statement issued Monday in Abuja and signed by the Chief Advocate of the coalition, Niyi Akinsiju, the group also announced that it has inducted over 300 volunteers in the South-east to engage people at the grassroots in constructive dialogue by propagating the values of a Nigeria pivoted on the ideals of unity, equity, inclusiveness and good neighbourliness.

Speaking during the induction ceremony and the launch of The Nigeria Agenda which took place in Awka, Anambra state, Convener of the TNA and former Commissioner for Information in Adamawa state, Malam Ahmad Sajoh, said the country is at a critical point where the choice of leaders can no longer be left in the hands of politicians alone.

Malam Sajoh said: “Because that singular democratic choice can be the decider of our dear country, Nigeria. It could be the difference between life and death, progress and retrogression. The singular choice of who leads is the difference we are seeing in Dubai, Singapore, China and Malaysia today. So we must get it right or burst. We must pick a leader who is young enough to inspire us, brilliant enough to chart the way and totally Nigerian in order to give everyone a sense of belonging and fairness, not a leader who sees the country from his small ethnic prism.”

Akinsiju on his part called on Nigerians to eschew sentimental divisions that erode the basis of the country’s unity.

“We should rise above the base sentiments that continue to hold us down and in doing this, we have to be suspicious of the intents of politicians that exploit these sentiments by planting seeds of discords and divisions amongst the people just for them to the corner and secure political power. We must establish a system that enthrones competence rather than primordial religious or ethnic sentiments.

Also speaking, Prof. Chukwuemeka Jaja Nwanebo, who was the Guest Speaker at the occasion, said Nigeria has to get a leader it can tolerate.

“The way out is for members of the society to decide that enough is enough, not by killings or carrying placards but by good knowledge and voting. We must decide that by 2023, our vote must count. We must decide the quality of leaders that would take us to our destination,” he affirmed.

He further emphasised the need to avoid hate and divisive speech or false information: “We must steer clear from divisive tendencies used by the politicians to cause division among the people and other civil society organizations. Fighting one another will only escalate our problems hence the need to correlate and cooperate for better prosperity.”

According to the political scientist, prosperity is possible when we deal with our mindset and set the compass for a change of good governance.

Lady Chinwe Nwakeze, the women leader for Afa Igbo Bu Ofu, a political organization, reiterated the urgency for all to get permanent voters card (PVC) to allow them to exercise their legal franchise, while Dr Chris Eluomonoh, a participant at the last National Conference urged old politicians to step aside and allow young, energetic people to pilot the affairs of the country.

He insisted that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should take the back seat and allow younger and more vibrant leaders to take Nigeria out of the woods.

“I cannot really understand what is happening. What business do Atiku and Tinubu still have in the leadership of Nigeria?

“Do we want a case where they will sleep on the files sent them to be treated?

“I am 73 and I feel I have taken all that I needed from the country. Why must we continue to recycle those who belonged to the independence era shortchanging other generations.”

Vanguard News Nigeria