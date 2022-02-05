.

Dr Sylvester Onoyona, a real estate practitioner, who is a PhD holder in Organisational Leadership from the North Central University, United States of America, is vying for the Delta South Senatorial District, in the National Assembly.

In this interview with Tunde Oso, the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC unveils his plans for quality and purposeful representation by way of economic empowerment, poverty alleviation of his constituents. Excerpts:

Do you believe in the Nigerian project?

I believe in the Nigeria project with the view that there is a need for a new generation of political leaders to take the country to a state of Eldorado where the people are provided with the basic things of life in shelter, clothing and food.

The old political class have failed to embrace modern economic policies and thus slowed development and this factor has been militating against our national growth and development.

The youths with visionary leadership mindsets should be the change agents. I believe in one equitable Nigeria where justice and fairness is a common denominator. Our commonwealth should be managed properly for the benefit of all.

What motivated you to join politics?

I am motivated to join politics by the poor leadership of the political class who have failed our people in their poor representation. I have the zeal to take my constituents out of the woods of human and mental poverty occasioned by the dearth of leadership. The challenges of our people in all areas of life, with a special interest in economic development and security. I am a progressive.

Rate your chances in the political terrain you are jumping into

I have an NGO called Delta Youths of Today Association that I have used effectively to reach out to the people in the areas of youth empowerment, community development and education. I am a philanthropist with no boundaries. I am the new face of Isoko and Delta politics. I have major strengths in the areas of humility, courage and likability. Isoko and Delta South are looking forward to new leadership.

The Delta South Senatorial seat has been dominated by one man for close to 20 years now with nothing to show for it. My project is the people’s project and the Isoko Development Union (IDU) has made a statement that Delta South Senate is a must for Isoko come 2023. Additionally, Isoko people have supported an Ijaw candidate throughout his sojourn in the Upper Chamber and the time has come to pay back their solidarity and support given to that man who has achieved nothing since being in the Senate.

The narratives must change this time around. The people want new visionary leadership with proper representation at the red chamber that is what I stand for. I have the overwhelming support of the leaders, women and youths.

What are those things in Delta State socio-political and economic development that you think would bring total change?

Bad and inept leadership and mismanagement of government resources if corrected would trigger change. The good people of Delta state deserve good governance that will provide economic development, attract investors to the state, create jobs and provide basic amenities and security.

How do you see Senatorial representation in the state?

The duo of Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege and Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, have taken Senatorial representation to a new height. They have made the people know that quality representation is possible with enormous value-added. Senator whom I prefer to describe as a weird personality has dwarfed his predecessor in the hallowed chamber. Through him, the people of Delta North are more united than ever before, he has pioneered development in Anioma just like the DSP is doing with clinical efficiency in the central and beyond. He’s a big value added to representation at that level.

As a realtor, what’s your view and disposition on mass housing projects?

It is a good idea but management of such housing projects is always a problem. I prefer low income and affordable housing for all.

Do you think your party is strong enough in the state to earn you victory?

APC is getting stronger in Delta State with Senator Omo Agege as Deputy Senate president and his all-inclusive leadership role in the state. He has taken representation beyond his primary constituency for the time in the political socio-economic life of Delta state. APC has dominated Delta Central by having the senator, members of House of Representatives, minister and other appointments, which is a good thing.

Delta North now has an APC senator which is a big added value. He has changed the political firmament and temperature in the state. Delta south is the least developed in the state and the people are ready to boot PDP for APC. We are in the season of political transfer and more good people are looking forward to joining forces with the APC to rescue the state and exit it from the woods.

That APC strength is spreading and taking root strongly in other parts of the state is no ruse. In this contest, we shall take no prisoner, we are seriously desirous of uprooting that failed party from our state at the polls. The people of Delta state are tired of PDP leadership of underdevelopment and are ready for APC leadership. This is about good and bad choices.

What’s your relationship with the leadership of your party and how do you think you can bring more members into the APC fold?

I have a good relationship with the leaders of the party. I believe in leadership and loyalty, we must follow leadership to succeed. Men and women of integrity, transparency and trust, l will bring personalities into my party and surely victory is ours. More like minds are joining the party, while those who don’t believe or are impatient of working for the party’s success are leaving. That’s what happens in the transfer season. We allow those whose desire is to kill the party from the embryonic stage to go out of our party, the exit doors are open for them.

If elected Senator of the Federal Republic, which of the committees would you want to belong to be able to hearken to the aspirations of your constituents?

I am a team player and will function well in any committee. There are four groups and three major ethnic groups, lsoko, ljaw, ltsekiri and Urhobo in Delta South. I believe in an inclusive political approach and all four ethnic groups will benefit from my leadership. I will establish constituency offices in all the LGAs where we interface with the communities, know their needs for us to represent them accordingly.

In human development, do you think you can bring the desired change to your people?

Yes, I am armed with my zeal for economic empowerment, human capital development, youth employment and security.

There are four distinctive tribes in your would-be constituency, how do you intend to relate with them?

With humility, courage to serve and being sensitive to the peoples’ demands for economic and social development. Like I stated earlier, I will establish constituency offices in all the LGAs, employ service-oriented individuals from within the communities to man those offices for an accurate feedback system. With that style in place, the people can bear their minds in regular interactions with their Senator.

Do you believe in power rotation?

Yes because it encourages inclusiveness and a sense of belonging.

