-Says Nigeria needs a unifying factor

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Northern based religious group under the aegis of the United Muslim Ummah League(UMUL) has thrown its weight behind Igbo Presidency come 2023 and urged Governor Ugwuanyi to contest.

The Muslim group said it was high time the other five geopolitical zones in the interest of equity, fairness and Justice agree to support the Igbo to occupy the seat of the President.

According to the group, now that out of the three major tribes in Nigeria, the Yoruba and Hausa tribes have had their fair share of taste of power, it would be only fair for all political parties to equally zone power to the Eastern region to avoid unnecessary tension due to agitation for secession ahead of the election.

The United Muslim Ummah League, in a statement jointly signed by the National Coordinator, National Secretary and Publicity Secretary, Mallam Abubakar Mustapha, Sheikh Sanda Almisry and Mallam Jamil Arafat, said: “As a religious group with concerns for unity progress and development of Nigeria, we resolved to make case for Igbo Presidency with the hope that all the Biafra agitations threatening our existence as a sovereign nation will stop immediately.

“It’s against this background that we have picked the former House of Representatives member and current Governor of Enugu State, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi “Gburugburu” as one of the most receptive leaders and unifying factor in the South-East geopolitical zone to heed to our clarion call and agree to come out and contest.

“Nigeria is bleeding and needs a bridge builder and leader with a reputation for sound leadership prowess, economic knowledge and requisite experience to ensure even development across all states of the federation.”

“From our records, we discovered that it is only Enugu State that the Governor has deliberately worked assiduously to ensure that Christians and Muslims live in peace. We have discovered too that our Northern brothers in Enugu are protected each time there were threats of breach of peace in the east.”

“We will not forget how Governor Ugwuanyi immediately used his power as the Chief Security Officer of the State to deploy security agencies to restore peace after a religious crisis broke out in the Nssuka area last year.”

“Though two mosques were destroyed following the protest, he didn’t waste time to give the order for immediate rebuilding of the two affected mosques, which were handed over to the Nsukka Muslim community.”

While reiterating the call for Nigerians across other geo-political zones to join the cry for Igbo Presidency come 2023, the Muslim group said ” part of our reasons for rooting for Governor Ugwuanyi is his high level of compassion, tolerance, resilience, dedication, commitment, bridge-building spirit.”

“We also strongly believe that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwunayi if elected will replicate the steps taken in Enugu State to promoting peace, security, national unity and good governance.”