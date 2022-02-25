By Dirisu Yakubu

SOKOTO- Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a comparative review of legacy/high impact projects initiated and executed by governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, begins today (Friday) in Sokoto, the Sokoto state capital.

A team of journalists picked from the print, broadcast and online genre will join other independent consultants and civil society organisations, CSOs, to conduct the exercise and report accordingly.

Director-General of the PDP Governors Forum, Cyril “CID” Maduabum in a statement said each “exercise will begin with a presentation of identified legacy projects by the states, followed by a site tour of some of the projects, and incisive appraisal of programmes and policy options and outcomes. This will be followed with a conference interrogation by the team, of the quality of delivery of the projects, cost management, capacity and relevance of the projects and impact on citizens of the state.”

The inspection team is expected to take a look at the projects’ multiplier impact for social and economic development in the state.

The peer-review campaign is being coordinated by the PDP Governors Forum, PDP – GF, and will take the team to all the states controlled by the party.

CID Maduabum also said the review will be objective, intensive, incisive and will measure value for money spent, adding that “It may well represent a first of its kind in the country.”

He continued: “The PDP must begin now to collate materials and narratives that will usher it boldly and convincingly into the debates and campaigns for the 2023 general elections based on performance indicators of its governors, who presently represent a sample of the kind of government to be run by the party in 2023 at the federal level.”

Maduabum added the PDP governors have demonstrated an uncommon capacity in projects execution and prudence in the administration of their states over the past six years.

“These legacy achievements will be introduced to Nigerians through a peer review campaign and media reporting on the legacy projects in infrastructure, agriculture, roads, bridges and flyovers, health, education, encapsulated in the human capital development identified and presented by the states for Peer Reviewing” he stressed, noting that “it will be a massive showcase of impact-oriented projects executed by each state, under the exemplary leadership of our Governors.”

According to Maduabum “the PDP ruled Nigeria for 16 years and is now essentially a party in opposition. But it controls 13 of the 36 states in the federation. It cannot in any way be a pushover in a contest for the hearts and minds of Nigerians for power at the federal level in 2023, following the disastrous performance of the All Progressives Congress, APC-led federal government. ”

In developing the narratives of the peer review campaign, the Director-General said it will be presenting to Nigerians, “a choice of at least two competing visions and tendencies, the PDP years of performance and the APC years of failure and misrule” for in his words, “meaningful choices and opportunities must be presented to the voters to inform their decisions as they go out to vote in 2023”

.

He said it is important that “the PDP governors as the governments in opposition need to interrogate and present its policy choices, projects, programmes and achievements in concert and close consultation with the leadership of the PDP for 2023.”

At the end of the review exercises projects and programmes reviewed will be collated comparatively for presentation to Nigerians. This is in contrast to APC run States where misrule and misery largely reign supreme, Maduabum added.