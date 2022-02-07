.

By Clifford Ndujihe

TO give Nigerians an alternative and rescue the country from the grip of the All Progressives Congress, APC, political leaders drawn from various political parties and stakeholders of the Third Force Movement will launch the Third Force Mega Party, next week.

Those expected to launch the political platform include: Prof Pat Utomi, Dr Usman Bugaje, Engr Musa Rabiu Kwakwanso, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, Senator Saidu Dansadau, (Chairman, NRM); Chief Raph Okey Nwosu (Chairman, ADC); Hadjia Najatu Mohammed, Prof Remi Sonaiya, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Prof Osita Ogbu; Dr Sadiq Gombe; Comrade Promise Adewusi; Chief Akin Braithwaite; Arc Ezekiel Nya Etok; Lady Khadija Okunnu-Lamidi; and Comrade Olawale Okunniyi among others.

The leaders took the decision during a national retreat to consummate the formation of an alternative democratic people’s mega party, on Sunday, in Lagos.

Other key partners in the fusion process are Rescue Nigeria Project, RNP; Nigeria Intervention Movement, ÑIM; Strategic Elements of the Civil Society Movement; Youths’ EndSars Movement, National Rescue Movement, NRM; and African Democratic Congress, ADC.

According to a communiqué by Ms Bilikis Bello of the National Secretariat of the

National Consultative Front, NCFront, the leaders set up a joint transition/harmonisation council to consummate the fusion.

“Consequent upon the two presentations and the separate pledges of the two political parties to fully honour the terms, conditions and modalities contained in the Memorandum Of Understanding, MoU drafted to guide the adoption of the Coalition Party to serve as the vehicle and platform upon which the fusion shall be consummated, the meeting set up an all-inclusive Transition/Harmonisation Council to practically consummate the political fusion of all stakeholders on the platform of one of the registered allied political parties as well as launch the alternative mega party, without further delay, at least within the next three weeks,’’ she said.

