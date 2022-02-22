.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Youths under the aegis of Ondo State Youth for Good Governance have asked the Renowned engineer, Dr Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo to join the 2023 Presidential race failure of which they will drag her to court.

The group rising from its meeting in Akure, the Ondo state said the Arigidi-Akoko born philanthropist has what it takes to transform Nigeria.

Their Organizing Secretary, Abiloro Feranmi and Publicity Secretary, Alade Sunday Olumide said that she would be charged to court if she refused to contest for the 2023 presidential election.

They pointed out that Nigeria needs a woman with a wealth of experience in the business world and humanitarian gestures to change the face of politics in Nigeria

According to them” Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo will serve Nigeria better if given chance to serve Nigeria.

“We are aware of the antecedent of Dr Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo and that is why we are rooting for her to become Nigeria’s next president.

“We are very confident that she has what it takes to lead Nigeria to the promised land and restructure the country.

“We are ready to drag her to court if she fails to show interest. This is no joke, we need people like her in politics.

“Her success story through Funmiayinke Humanitarian services and FunmiAyinke Nigeria Limited are a pointer to the fact that she is dependable, reliable and trustworthy.

“We know she can do it if she is given the chance to govern Nigeria. She has what it takes to bring rapid development to Nigeria.

They added that ” This is the time for us to elect the first female president in Nigeria. The time is now for Dr Mrs Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo to govern Nigeria”.

