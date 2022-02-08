Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

The Head of Service in Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, yesterday, denied reports linking him with a fictitious race for Lagos State governor and plots to stop Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid in 2023.

The clarification came following controversy trailing the reports that went viral on social media, last week.

Muri-Okunola, who dissociated himself from the purported reports, in a statement, said: “My attention has been drawn to several publications linking me with a fictitious race for Lagos State Governor and plots to stop Governor Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid.

“I, hereby, dissociate myself from all publications and innuendoes conveying such plots.

“I reiterate my support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The objective of those behind these publications is obviously to plant a seed of discord between Governor Sanwo-Olu and me.

“Contrary to the statements being published by mischief-makers, who are also trying to play the religion card, I am fully focused on carrying out my duties as Head of Service of the Lagos State Government and taking the Public Service to greater heights.”

