By Shina Abubakar

IFE—PRESIDENTIAL aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said he is capable and fit to pilot the affairs of the country to greatness, if allowed to rule in 2023.

Speaking during his visit to the palace of the Ooni of Ife and Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, in Osun State, he said Nigeria is endowed with both human and natural resources, adding that the country only needs the right person to harness its potentials for greatness.

Tinubu said: “Nigeria has a great resource base, both human and material, but we need to harness it to become valuable and move the country to prosperity. Our nation is endowed and I promise, if you push me forward, I will move it from potential to prosperity.”

The former Lagos State Governor said youths have the right to political leadership too but will have to work for it by developing strong character and leadership traits.

He said: “We are not saying it is not the turn of youths. You will be president, but you have to work for it. You have to demonstrate the quality, character and intelligence to govern people, manage people.”

On his visit to the monarchs, the APC National Leader said their support to become President is germane, saying after supporting President Muhammadu Buhari since 2013 for the seat, he, Tinubu, is ready to step into his shoes.

He said: “We went around the country in 2013 to campaign for Buhari. Again in 2019, we stood with him and he won. He will soon finish his tenure. I am saying they should not just leave the post, they should hand it over to me. I cannot demand it alone. I must seek your assistance. If monarchs in the region unite and ask for it, if we ask for the presidency gently that they should hand it over to us, I am ready to take over.

“I am competent, capable and fit to pilot the affairs of the country to greatness.”

Responding, the Ooni of Ife and the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland at their respective palaces described Tinubu as a special breed, whose speciality is in identifying and nurturing talents is unrivalled.

Ooni, while praying for the success of his ambition, invoked the spirits of his forefathers to lead the battle and guarantee the success of the project.

Vanguard News Nigeria