By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governorship aspirant for the 2023 general election in Ebonyi State, Dr Ezeh Emmanuel Ezeh, yesterday stated that he would resolve issues surrounding the lack of productivity of the Nigeria Cement Company, Nkalagu, within his 100 days in office as Governor of the State.

He noted that NigerCem would not just be revived but would also serve as the driver of the industrialization policy of his administration, in order to provide jobs for the teeming unemployed Ebonyi Youths.

Dr. Ezeh has declared his interest to contest the governorship position in the 2023 general election.

Dr Ezeh, an Oxford University-trained Entrepreneur and businessman of good repute, made this known during Ebonyi State PDP expanded State Executive Council meeting held in Abakaliki.

The Governorship hopeful further said his administration would be anchored on the people, adding that he would bring back people elements to governance.

He also pledge to restore the place of Intellectuals in Governance, in order to bring deep and critical thinking to governance issues in the State.

He said that with the diversity of experience he is bringing to the table like his Finance background, leadership training from one of the world elite institutions, multiple doctorate qualifications, one of which is from Nigeria’s premier institution UNN, a business career spaning multiple fields such as Media, ICT, Renewable Energy, etc. He is coming prepared.

According to him, Our vision as a government to be anchored on three Pillars, Recovery, Rebuilding and Restoration of Ebonyi State to the original dreams of our founding fathers.

His words, “My Government shall bring back the People Elements to Governance. The thrust of our Government shall be anchored on People first.

“Issues around Nigeria Cement Nkalagu shall be resolved within the 1st 100 days in office. Nigercem Nkalagu shall be the driver of our Industrialization Policy

“Our Administration’s job is to get Nigercem up and in production to provide needed jobs for our people in line with our People First Focus. Our vision is a government to be anchored on three Pillars, Recovery, Rebuilding and Restoration of Ebonyi State to the original dreams of our founding fathers.

“We shall bring deep and critical thinking back to governance issues in Ebonyi State and restore the place of Intellectuals in Governance.”

He commended the efforts of the past administration in Ebonyi State, stating that the next Governor of the state will have his hands loaded.

“This administration is built for the future, but a critical part is missing – The Human Development part. I will bring that aspect into the basket and quickly develop the state to match the dreams and vision of the present administration.

“Ebonyi indeed has been blessed with visionary leaders simply because our very first executive Governor, Distinguished Sen. Dr Sam Ominyi Egwu built a solid foundation upon which Chief Martin Elechi took off from.

“With the present challenges facing Nigeria and Ebonyi State now, Ebonyi requires a man of ideas. It takes a man who can create wealth to manage wealth.

Dr Ezeh called on PDP to ensure that zoning in maintained in Ebonyi State noting that Ebonyi State was created as a prayer answered from oppression and neglect.

“We are one people.

We must do all to bring down the tension around equity and zoning”.

He called on professionals and technocrats to embrace politics noting the words of Haile Selessie that “evil thrives when people who should speak keep silent”.

“It is noteworthy that Dr Ezeh is the current President of Ebonyi Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture and also the 2nd Deputy President, South East Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (SECCIMA) and National Officer of NACCIMA the head of organized private sector (OPS) in Nigeria. He comes highly networked and promises to make Ebonyi and Outlier for Transformational leadership.”

On Voters Education, the PDP governorship aspirant enumerated his ambitious project of 5m new voters from South East and 1.3m new voters which he said will help Ebonyi State realise the dreams of electing Sen. Dr. Pius Anyim, the in-coming president of Nigeria