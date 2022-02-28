.

By Shina Abubakar, OSOGBO

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the 2023 elections, Mr Dele Momodu, weekend, said Nigeria needs to be saved from the bad leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Ovation magazine publisher, as part of efforts to kick-start his presidential ambition, visited his mother’s graveside in Gbongan and the palace of Olufi of Gboganland, Oba Adetoyese Oyeniyi.

Addressing the gathering at the palace, Momodu disclosed that he pitched his tent with the PDP to actively wrest power from the ruling party, having played a critical role in bringing the party to power in 2015.

He said he is better prepared for the country’s topmost political seat and is determined not to give up on his ambition, even for any of his fellow aspirants “who thinks he can buy the whole of Nigeria with his money.”

He said: “I have been greatly humbled by the excitement already generated which reminds me of how it was 29 years ago when your good friend, my adopted father, Chief Moshood Abiola, threw his hat in the ring.

“It is very obvious that Nigerians are eager to restore that promise of hope and the accompanying peace and joy that we lost,” he said,

Momodu, while recounting that his political experience placed him in a vantage position to provide quality leadership, said Nigeria needs an urgent reset and total redirection.

“I have worked with late Chief Moshood Abiola, during which I was forced into exile. I worked with Olu Falae and I was jailed for seeking the enthronement of democracy. I have also worked with President Muhammadu Buhari before things started working upside down.”

Responding, Oba Oyeniyi, showered encomiums on the publisher, assuring him of support for his presidential ambition.

