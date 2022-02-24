Bola Ahmed Tinubu

By Shina Abubakar, OSOGBO

Presidential hopeful under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has disclosed that if given the support to become President in 2023, he will move Nigeria from a country of potentials to a prosperous one.

Speaking during his visit to the palace of Ooni of Ife and Owa Obokun of Ijesaland in Osun State, he said Nigeria is endowed with both human and natural resources, saying the country only needs the right person to harness its potentials for greatness.

While stressing that the need for tolerance among the different religion and political leanings across the country for prosperity, he emphasised the need for youths to develop strong character, perseverance, ability to contribute to socio-economic development of the country.

Tinubu said, “Nigeria has a great resource base, both human and material, but we need to harness it to become valuable and move the country to prosperity, Our nation is endowed and I promise, if you push me forward, I will move it from potential to prosperity.

“The former Lagos State Governor said youth have right to political leadership too, but will have to work for it by developing strong character and leadership trait.

“We are not saying it is not the turn of youths. You will be president, but you have to work for it. You have to demonstrate the quality, character and intelligent to govern people, manage people”.

On his visit to the monarchs, Asiwaju Tinubu said their support to become President is germane, saying after rallying President Muhammadu Buhari since 2013 for the seat, he, Tinubu, is ready to step into his shoes.

“We went round the country in 2013 to campaign for Buhari. Again in 2019, we stood with him and he won.

“He will soon finish his tenure. I am saying they should not just leave the post, they should hand it over to me.

“I can not demand for it alone. I must seek your assistance. If monarchs in the region unite and ask for it, if we ask for the presidency gently that they should hand it over to us, I am totally ready to take over.

“I am competent, capable and fit to pilot the affairs of the country to greatness”, he said.

Responding, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran at their respective palaces described Tinubu as a special breed, whose specialty in identifying and nurturing talents in unrivaled.

Ooni while praying for the success of his ambition invoked the spirits of his forefathers to lead the battle and guarantee the success of the project.

