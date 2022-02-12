By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE commissioner for Lands, and Water Resources, Akwa Ibom State, and governor Udom Emmanuel’s preferred governorship aspirant, Pastor Umo Eno has said he would promote youth development if given chance to govern the state in 2023.

Eno who spoke weekend while addressing members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Akwam State Council, said various opportunities in sectors such as Agriculture, tourism and the ICT would be harnessed to create massive employment for the Youths and wealth for the state.

He stressed the need to put an end to the trend where politicians throw money to the youths on the Streets, instead of showing them the ways of making money to become self reliant.

His words, ” I believe that when God gives us the opportunity to run Akwa Ibom we know what to do. Governor Udom Emmanuel by the grace of God has endorsed that I run for the office of governor of Akwa Ibom State.

“I am here to tell Akwa Ibom people, members of the NUJ that by the grace of God I understand the policies of government. We will teach our youths how to get involved with international companies, how not to be afraid. We cannot just be players in Akwa Ibom, we can join the league of international players.

“Our youths will not have to be in the Street to beg for money, they can make money for themselves. And the money you work for, you will always manage it well. So there is need to encourage our youths and to show them the way.

” I want to assure our people that if given a chance to be your governor come May 2023, Akwa Ibom State will be connected to all the doors of development that governor Udom Emmanuel has done in the area of tourism, Agriculture, rural development, ICT, etc. These are low-hanging fruits”

The governorship aspirant assured that he would build on the legacies of the governor stressing, “I am a good student of governor Udom Emmanuel. I know his blue print, and he has done well. The massive roads, the industries, and he has done a lot in education.

“Even his greatest critics know that he has done very well, but there is need for continuity. And I am one person that will build on those legacies, I am one person that can ensure continuity of the industries. Don’t judge a book by the cover, judge a book by the content”

He appealed to Akwa Ibom people and the press that there was the need to concentrate on issues as they go for the campaigns.