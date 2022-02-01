The former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Gregory Obi has given the condition on which he would throw his hat in the ring, as regards the 2023 presidential election contest.

The PDP Vice-Presidential candidate in the 2019 Presidential polls in an interview with an online medium, said that though he is capable of turning around the fortunes of the country, he will wait on the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party before he declares his intention.

In his words: “All the elections that I followed in the past, the party that I belong to today, the PDP made a pronunciation and took a stand. At least in 2019 when I was involved, where I can say Atiku graciously chose me as his running mate which I remain eternally grateful to him for, the party decided that the candidate should come from the North and that was what the party decided.

And I believe that the party owes it a duty to say what their stand is. If their stand today is South, be rest assured I am aspiring, if they say North, I can’t do otherwise or they chose the option that everybody is free, then, of course, you will be hearing from me”.

The former Governor, Peter Obi while affirming his commitment to building a better Nigeria, advised all and sundry to choose a candidate who is competent and most importantly has integrity.

“What we are looking for in this country today are people of integrity, people of conscience, people who are less greedy. Educational qualification is not a measure of integrity; it doesn’t guarantee that somebody is less greedy or that people have a conscience.”

He further added, “I have seen people here acquire what they don’t need. I saw it while I was serving, to fight corruption here, you need somebody who has integrity, who is not greedy, who has a conscience if you have that, fighting corruption is easy, because, if you who is in charge is not stealing, you will reduce stealing by 50 to 70 per cent.”

Vanguard News Nigeria