Dayo Johnson Akure

A senatorial aspirant in Ondo Central Senatorial district, Ondo state, under the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Hon. Seun Majasan has promised to make tremendous impact in the district if given the opportunity to serve the people.

Majasan, a business tycoon said this when he declared his intention to contest for the seat during a visit to the party’s state Chairman, Hon. Peter Olagookun in Akure.

The aspirant also assured the people of the district of adequate representation that would bring massive development to the senatorial district.

Majasan said: “I must also thank my friends and associates, the great people of Ondo Central Senatorial District -very industrious people, highly civilized people, highly accomplished people, very educated people, who, in spite of the fact that I am just a little boy, gave me this unprecedented opportunity to run for Senate in the 2023 general election.”

He stated that he was spurred to join the race due by numerous encouraging words he has been receiving not only from the youths but the people of the area both at home and Diaspora.

“Let me say here that if I am your Senator come 2023, Ondo North senatorial district will witness rapid and monumental transformation that will cut accross board”.

The entrepreneur and political enthusiast, whose business cut across academics, eateries, among others, appreciated his teeming supporters and youths for trooping out to give him a rousing welcome, promising not to betray the trust reposed in him by the people if elected into the office in 2023.

Majasan was welcomed by youths across the six local government areas that make up the senatorial district who gathered at the party’s Secretariat.

The youth leaders appealed to the people of the state to give the youths chance to take charge of the district’s affairs at the Senate.

The party’s state Chairman, Hon. Peter Olagookun appealed to him not to forget the people of the senatorial district when elected.

Olagookun said that, “with what I have seen today, that is with the teeming supporters behind you, most especially the youths, you are good to go.”

He added that “I want to plead with you to remember the teeming unemployed youths in the area when he get to office”.