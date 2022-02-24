Ikot- Ekpene Stakeholders

Elders in Ikot-Ekpene Senatorial District have unanimously endorsed the ambition of a leading Governorship hopeful in the state, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, and have adopted him as their sole candidate ahead of the 2023 Governorship election.

They have equally pledged their readiness to mobilize the entire Senatorial district for the actualization of the Umo Eno Governorship project.

The stakeholders made their position known, Thursday Evening at Ritman University, Ikot Ekpene when Umo Eno and his team consulted the stakeholders and intimated them of his intention to succeed his boss, Governor Udom Emmanuel as Governor in 2023.

Leading a motion for the formal endorsement and adoption of the Guber hopeful as their sole candidate, a former Deputy Chief-Whip of the Senate, Senator Emmanuel Ibok-Essien, said the elders and stakeholders having carefully assessed his pedigree and his contributions to the development of the state in his private capacity, were convinced that he will be able to administer the state and sustain the peace and development efforts.

His motion was seconded by the National Assembly Member representing Abak/Etim-Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Aniekan Umanah.

Other stakeholders who spoke glowingly about the aspirant included an elder statesman and Political leader in Essien Udim, Obong Michael Afangideh, a former Commissioner for Finance, Sir. Sunday Udo Akpan on behalf of Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency and Rt. Hon. Eno Akpan for Ukanafun/Oruk-Anam Federal Constituency, all agreed that with Umo Eno in the saddle, Akwa Ibom would be in safe hands, hence they cannot afford to gamble with such a golden opportunity.

Earlier, the DG of campaigns, Chief Assam Assam, SAN who introduced the aspirant to the stakeholders, thanked them for the warm reception accorded the team.

He said they were in the Senatorial district to intimate them of the aspiration of Pastor Umo Eno, ahead of the 2023 election.

Chief Assam, a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and ex-Nigeria’s Ambassador to Russia had assured the stakeholders of Umo Eno’s credibility and competence to handle the task ahead.

On his part, the National Chairman of MPM, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem described Umo Eno’s aspiration as answers to prayers by the Akwa Ibom people and Governor Emmanuel, saying he would lead the state on the path of economic prosperity and peace sustainability beyond 2023.

A roll call of other stakeholders from the district who were in attendance during the consultation visit includes Hon. Iboro Ekanem, Chief Sunny Udom, Chief Senas Ukpanah, Dr. Udoma Bob Ekarika, Hon. Mfon idûñg, Hon. Esse Umoh, Idongesit Ntekpere, Hon. Saviour Udo, Hon. Iboro Ekanem, Hon. Cletus Eshiet, Hon. Patrick Udoaka, Hon. Unyime Etim, and a host of others.