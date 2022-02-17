Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Thursday pleaded with political stakeholders in the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain loyal to give home-based support to him to win the presidential contest in 2023.

Bello made the plea during the formal inauguration of members of the state newly elected executive council members of APC at the state party secretariat, Lokoja.

“Our big project, the presidency, must be carried with strong faith and belief as 2023 is fast approaching.

“This is because anything the minds of the people can conceive and believe in can be achieved by the grace of God,” he said.

Bello, represented by Deputy Gov. David Edward-Onoja, also enjoined members not to be tired of supporting APC “because as you do, you are indirectly supporting me, your governor”.

The governor, however, enjoined the newly inaugurated party officials to be committed in uniting the entire state.

“Whenever you meet, whenever you speak, whenever you deliberate as executive members, oneness and unity should be the watch-word and bedrock of your communication,” he enjoined them.

He commended the executive members, both old and the new, for their dogged efforts at ensuring that APC remains the party to beat in the state.

Earlier, Mr Abubakar Bello, the new state APC chairman, on behalf of the executive council members, said that they would remain loyal and committed to the ideals of the party.

The chairman pledged the readiness of the party leadership towards uniting the people of Kogi for peace to open door for growth and development.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria