By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

A Northern based group that goes by the name Arewa Vanguard For Peace and Unity has come out to declare the Executive Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa to, as a matter of utmost urgency, come out and declare an intention for the presidential position in the country, come 2023.

Making the disclosure at a press conference organised by the group in Kano on Sunday, the National Co-ordinator Awal T Abubakar said their resolve to support the governor stems from the fact that

“He is a detribalised Nigerian because he is the only governor that is accommodating almost all the major tribes in the country in his state peacefully.

“Okowa is as well a bridge builder with the capacity to deliver the good if given the opportunity to serve as president in this country.

“We are confident that if given the mandate he will bring development to the country within the shortest possible time just as he is responsible for the rapid growth and development of Delta state.

“Today Delta is one of the fastest-growing states in the entire West African sub-region in terms of human capital development and this is what we want for Nigeria” he declared.

Arewa Vanguard also mentioned the efforts of the governor in impacting the lives of his people through numerous empowerment programmes in the state that include YAGEP, and STEP, across the state.

It further described him as a source of peaceful coexistence of the country adding that he is therefore worthy of contesting the presidential seat.

However, the group gave the governor a deadline within which to come out and declare the intention to contest or they will engage in a peaceful protest at the government house in the state within the next two weeks.

“We once again appeal to Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, the Executive Governor of Delta state to declare his intention now for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria within the next two weeks, or we will mobilise our members across the country for a peaceful protest to storm Delta State Government House until he declares his intention, we will not leave Government House Asaba until he accepts our call” the group declared.

