.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, statutory delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party from the ten local government areas that make up Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District in Akwa Ibom State have endorsed the governorship aspiration of Pastor Umo Eno and Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources.

The adoption followed a unanimous decision by the delegates that Pastor be endorsed as the sole candidate of the Senatorial district, having been earlier been selected and presented to them by the governor of the state.

The group, which made its position known during a consultation visit by the Umo Eno Governorship Campaign Organization at the Martha Udom’s Hall, Ikot Ekpene, said their decision to endorse Pastor Eno was borne out of their resolve to sustain the prevailing peace in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District and the State by ensuring they offer their unalloyed support and solidarity to Governor Udom Emmanuel’s Completion Agenda to aid continuity, consolidation and economic prosperity.

The adoption, which gives Pastor Eno guaranteed votes from PDP statutory delegates from Oruk Anam, Ukanafun, Abak, Etim Ekpo, Ika, Essien Udim, Ikot Ekpene, Obot Akara, Ikono and Ini Local Government Areas, translates to about 35% of the anticipated total votes cast by delegates from the ten (10) local government areas at the forthcoming PDP primaries.

At the event, the Director-General, Umo Eno Campaign Organization, Amb Assam Assam, thanked the delegates for their loyalty to the party, which according to him, was why they were found worthy to hold various offices at the wards and local government chapters.

He told the delegates that Pastor Umo Eno is the one who would ensure they continue to reap the dividends of their offices as deserving party officers and charged them to line up and vote one way for Pastor Umo Eno at the forthcoming PDP Governorship primaries.

On his part, the National Chairman, Maintain Peace Movement, MPM, Barr Emmanuel Enoidem, thanked the statutory delegates for their steadfastness to the party and admonished them to keep faith with the Governor who stood by them to emerge as party officers, declaring that it is their turn to reciprocate the gesture by casting their votes for Pastor Umo Eno as Governor Emmanuel’s successor.

While addressing the delegates, the Gubernatorial aspirant, Pastor Umo Eno, admonished the delegates to stand with the governor by supporting him, promising to continue to take care of the welfare and well-being of all PDP delegates, even after the elections.

“Delegates will be accommodated in my administration as a way to enhance welfare.

“The future of Akwa Ibom is in your hands. I pray that for the sake of God you’ll use that vote wisely so that our youths will have jobs, Ikot Ekpene will become a business hub and we will sustain the prevailing peace and prosperity of Akwa Ibom State,” he stated.

Goodwill messages were received from the ten Chapter Chairmen in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District who all pledged their total support, loyalty and solidarity to the Umo Eno 2023 Governorship project.