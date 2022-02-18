Itesiwaju-Oyo Empowerment Initiative Vision, an umbrella body for 200 societal groups in Oyo state, has called on Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, to contest for an elective position in Oyo state come 2023 general elections.

While making the call on Wednesday the 17th of February in Ibadan, Oyo state, the President of Itesiwaju-Oyo Empowerment Initiative Vision, Comrade Odewale Samson, said that:

“We are an umbrella organisation for 200 groups all over Oyo state. Our strength relies mostly on our numbers and you need to see us when we call for a meeting. I can boastfully say that we can adequately guarantee more than half of the voters in the whole of Oyo state. And that is exactly what we are talking about.”

But why are they calling out to Senator Adesoji Akanbi to contest for an elective position in 2023?

Comrade Adewale Samson had this to say:

“The Senator is not new to us. Over the years, he has been supporting us in various ways with various projects. He is not sentimental with his projects and neither is he discriminatory. He has been spreading his developmental projects across the state to the common man long before he was a Senator and even after he was out of the Senate.

“Among so many, one can recall how he handled the re-contruction work on the school which Late Elder statesman Chief Obafemi Awolowo built in Ibadan. After the dilapidated buildings of the school was done, it all looked like a new one.

“So who should we consider as the present day Awolowo in Oyo state, if not him! No lawmaker in Oyo state has gone to such level of development of public infrastructure since the late Sage! And guess what, after the Senator left public office, he has continued with development projects. And that has shown true commitment.

“And that is one of the monumental projects that he has done. Others if I can recall, are the reconstruction work at the Ibadan airport which totally changed the face of the airport, and of course the various contributions he has made towards the railway projects in Ibadan.

“Or should we talk about the transformers that he has been giving to communities where electricity light has been totally forgotten about? Places where the people would not have seen electricity light, or is it the building of roads? This is a man that we will gladly vote for, because we are all living testimony to his numerous works in our various communities.

“Let me tell you, the oncoming 2023 elections will not really be about the party. It will be more about the individual. So it will be about the integrity of the person contesting, about his capability and his various contributions to the general society.

Pressed further to say which position his groups will be willing to support the Okanlomo of Ibadan with, Comrade Odewale Samson did not mince words or hesitate.

“He is yet to tell us, the position that he will be contesting for. So we cannot jump the gun. But whatever position he contests for, we will all be there to support him, just like he has been supporting us over the years.”

On his part, Alhaji Abdulramon Oyediran, the Deputy Chairman for Oyo state’s Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association spoke of the person of Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi:

He is a man of vision and integrity. He has a sound character and very consistent with the work he continues to do for the masses.

“We will be working closely with him when the election campaign starts, and whichever position he contests for, we will be there with him, because we know that whatever position he contests for, he will deliver like he usually does.

Alhaji Abdulramon Oyediran, explained further, the relationship between the two organisations.

“While I am the President of the Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association, I am also a member of Itesiwaju-Oyo Empowerment Initiative Vision. That is how it is with our members. All of us still belong to that one, which is the umbrella body for all of us.”

It will be recalled that Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi has done some monumental projects and works in the past, but below, are some works and projects that he has done, since leaving the office:

100 million naira cash support for Trade associations

Facilitation of the rehabilitation of Tinuoye-Arulogun-Ojoo jun nairaction road, Akinyele

Construction of a block of 5 classrooms, 2 VIP toilets and a borehole at Adifase Grammer School

Donation and installation of 500KVA transformer at Ajanla

Donation of solar powered borehole at Ita Barika, Foko, Ibadan S/W local government

Sponsoreshipping of 200 people for agricultural Entrepreneurship training programme at IAR&T with N50,000 support to each participants.

Ongoing skill acquisition programme with an average of 500 beneficiaries annually in various skills

Followed up on the completion of Lagos-Ibadan standard guage railways

Provision and installation of 500KVA transformer to Balaro 2 consumer association in Odo Oba, Elere, Borokini, Aliwajud, Odunjo, Ifelajulo, Okerorun, ifelodun, and Odiolowo communities

RAAF support for orphanage homes, widows and the less privilege

Donation of materials worth millions of naira to support Araromi Gate spare

Millions of Covid-19 relief package to UCH

Facilitation of the remodelling of Ibadan airport

Free distribution of 100,000 of exercise books

Compilation of 30 years of WAEC past question papers and answers for students.