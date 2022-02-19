Governor Nyesom Wike

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

A Group rooting for Governor Woke to contest for Presidency, Wike4Nigeria Support Group said it has made money available for the purchase of Nomination and Intent Form for Gov. Nyesome Wike ahead the 2023 Presidential Election.

The Director General of the group, Olumeyan Oluwafemi made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen after inaugurating the Kogi State Chapter of The Wike4Nigeria Support Group.

Olumeyan said the group reason for clamouring for Governor Wike to become Nigeria next President is to enable him replicate the outstanding feat he achieved in Rivers State for the Country.

“We have beamed our searchlights on all the 2023 Presidential contenders in the Peoples Democratic Party, and arrived at the conclusion that Governor Wike has the capacity to unite and secure the country in view of his accomplishments in Rivers State.

“Governor Wike is a man of vision, a transformer, a man who can unify the country and ensure growth and prosperity, reason why the Group’s plan to buy him the nomination and intent forms.”

The DG disclosed that aside the ongoing efforts to inaugurate all State Chapters of Wike4Nigeria Support Group, the Group will begin a nation wide advocacy to drum support for Gov. Nyesome Wike before the PDP Primaries.

“The forthcoming 2023 general election is one that is a defining moment, reason why a credible person with capacity should be encouraged and allowed to lead the country from the woods to prosperity.”

They called on all PDP stakeholders, youths, women and people living with disabilities to throw their support for Wike, pointing out that he has all it takes to lead the country