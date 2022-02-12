By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A political group, The Green Alliance TGA, Movement, yesterday, launched a Presidential Campaign initiative to canvass the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele to run for the office of the President of Nigeria in 2023 general polls in order to set the country on the rebirth of development.

This put to rest the widely speculated Presidential aspiration of Emefiele to vie for the highly exalted and coveted office of the Presidency.

The supporters, mainly youths spotted white T-Shirts inscribed with MEFFY 2023 to press home their demand at the venue held in Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surullere Local Government Area, LGA, Lagos.

Speaking on the ocassion, the Convener of the group, Wale Fapohunda, noted that since Emefiele’s appointment as the governor of the CBN, he has spent his energy in building a resilient financial system that can serve the growth and development needs of the Nigerian economy.

According to Fapohunda: “A typical example of this was seen during his first term, he supervised an interventionist currency policy at the behest of the presidency, propping up the Nigerian Naira by pumping billions of dollars into the foreign exchange market.

“He also introduced a multiple exchange rate regime to try to mask pressure on the Naira and avoid a series of devaluations.

“He engineered bank policies and programmes that has supported job creation and fostered inclusive growth, in addition to key macro economic concerns such as inflation and exchange rate stability

“The CBN governor worked closely with the country’s fiscal authorities to ensure economic stability in Nigeria with its intervention in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“He also came up with new strategies to navigate the Nigerian economy through hurdles such as the challenge of foreign exchange inflow, the exchange rate, the economic recession, stagflation, financial inclusion and the rise in the value chain of the majority of crops in Nigeria.

“In spite of the scathing criticism from some analysts who argue that the bank has gone beyond its monetary policy mandate by delving into developmental issues which the CBN Act 2007 as amended recognizes, Dr Emiefele has remained committed to the patriotic goals of ensuring economic stability through the Bank’s numerous interventions.”

He noted that though some people might challenge the choice of Emiefiele, a detribalised Nigerian, on the basis that a sound understanding of economic policies alone is not enough to run a country as diverse as Nigeria.

“Therefore, I think it is imperative to list some of Dr Emiefele’s achievements which are not exclusively tied to his roles and office as the CBN governor.

“Specifically, he inspired the rice revolution through it’s famous Anchor Borrower’s Programme (ABP), which has led to a near zero importation of rice into the country and has been at the forefront of pushing for a diversification of the country’s revenue base with emphasis on agriculture and small businesses.

“He equally pushed through geared at reducing the huge sums spent by the country in importing items such as fish and rice, which went as high as 1.3 trillion every year.

“Ladies and gentlemen, join me in echoing Emiefele RUN! RUN!! RUN!!!”