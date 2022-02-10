By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY -A group, Young Edo Professionals in Politics (YEPP), has demanded equity, justice and fairness in the zoning of positions for the 2023 election into the National Assembly.



Arising from a meeting in Benin City, the group requested that the Edo South Senatorial District position should be zoned to a local government area outside Oredo which it said has had a fair share of the position.

The spokesman of the group, Endurance Eguasa noted that zoning the senate again to the same council area for the 2023 general elections would amount to disservice on the part of the other six local government areas that made up the senatorial districts.

He said “It is instructive to note that both the current Senator of Edo South, Mathew Urhoghide and Governor Godwin Obaseki are from Oredo Local Government Areas.

“More disturbing is the fact that Urhoghide is from Ward 2 in Oredo, the same Ward that produced the current member of the House of Representatives for Oredo Federal Constituency. We are saying that Oredo cannot keep the senate beyond 2023.

“The reason is that Edo South senatorial district historically sits on a tripod which is made up of the old Oredo Division (now Egor, Ikpoba Okha and Oredo LGAs), the old Orhionmwon which is now the Orhionmwon and Uhunmwode LGAs, and the old Ovia which is now the Ovia North East and Ovia South West, LGAs.

“Therefore, the Senate seat must rotate amongst the triumvirate,” he explained.

He recalled that between 1999 and 2007, the senator for Edo South was produced by the old Orhionwmon after which it moved to old Ovia from 2007 to 2015 and old Oredo from 2015 till date.

“Justice, fairness and equity dictate that it moves back to old Orhionmwon, especially because from 2016 till date, Oredo has simultaneously held both positions of governor and senator for Edo South.

“Most instructively, by 2023/2024 the old Oredo would have produced the governor for 16 years, the senator for Edo South for 8 years and enjoyed a non rotational, permanent House of Representatives seat for 24 years,” he added.

The leader of the group, Victor Osadolor, demanded in strong terms the leadership of the political parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that presently occupies the seat, to zone the senatorial ticket for Edo South in the 2023 election to old Orhionmwon.