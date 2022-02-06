.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group, Senator Godswill Akpabio for Common Good ( SGACG) has expressed worry over a purported meeting of Akwa Ibom State APC, allegedly led by Chief Don Etiebet and others.

The group alleged it was a new gang-up against ” our party and create uncertainty in the party chapter, sponsored by someone who has the ambition to become president.”

SGACG stated this in a statement signed by Dr Jibril Tafida, the National Coordinator.

“We wish to therefore categorically state these home truths so that innocent Akwa Ibom members won’t fall victim to this..”

“To set the records straight, Don Etiebet has no any constitutional power nor mandate to decide for the party on even local government chairmanship candidacy, let alone who becomes governor in Akwa Ibom.”

“It is on record that Don Etiebet has contested elections and endorsed many candidates but lost. Between 2006 and 2007 Etiebet came 5th in the election,” they alleged.

“In 2015 he lost again and supported Umanah against Akpabio’s candidate and was beaten….In 2019 he supported Nsima Ekere …”

” Today he is surprisingly claiming to endorse a governorship candidate and we wonder how such would ever work in a State of enlightened voters like Akwa Ibom.”

“Even when he contested against Senator Akpabio in 2011 and became 4th in primaries ..by a very wide margin”

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari and the acting National chairman to call Etiebet and his cohort to order to desist from creating confusion in Akwa Ibom State and allow a democratic process to take place.”

“We also call on the good people of Akwa Ibom in particular and the Niger Delta in particular to ignore the rantings of Don Etiebet.”

