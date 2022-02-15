.

…Asks Sanwo-Olu to consider second term ticket

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of preparedness for the 2023 general election, a political group, ‘Tinubu Unity Forum’, TUF, has called for nationwide prayer for the peace, progress, unity for the nation as well as actualization of the ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to become Nigeria’s president.

The group also called on Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to consider a second term ticket to run as governor in the forthcoming general election in 2023.

Led by the National Coordinator, Prince Ademola Adedokun disclosed that the event was scheduled to hold a South West regional prayer to support the ambition of the national leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

According to him, over 500,00O Nigerians including Christians and Muslims, men, women and youths are expected to be mobilized for the prayer that would be conducted at the national stadium in Lagos.

“We intend to go round the six geo-political zones of Nigeria to sensitise and solicit for support. Asiwaju Bola has lifted so many Nigerians irrespective of their tribes or religion to become somebody great, he will surely bring the country to its peak positively “.

While highlighting his contributions in the political spheres of the country, Archbishop Solomon Kumolu, Christ Love Evangelistic Int’l Church, assured Nigerians of the willingness of Tinubu to focus on Agriculture to alleviate the economy of the country in the area of food production.

“He will surely bring down the prices of goods and foodstuffs to unprecedented and unexpected cheapest prices”.

Also, the Chief Imam of Ajumorire Central Mosque, Imam Abdul Ganiyu Ibrahim, assured Nigerians of the readiness of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to address security challenges in the country.

In her contribution, Alhaja Suwebat Adetunji Amirat General, United Muslim Council of Nigeria, Mushin Chapter, called on all women to brace up for the task ahead.

According to her, “Women are always at the forefront of promoting the country especially in the area of politics and the 2023 general election will not be different. We are ready to stand by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to become the next Nigeria’s president.

In the same vein, Arewa Women Leader, Fatimah Mohammed promised to use the community-based channels in all the six geo-political zones to draw votes for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Our intention is to use the community-based relationship at the grassroots. We are always holding our community meetings where everyone is represented. At the community level, we will sell the idea of Tinubu to them”, she said.