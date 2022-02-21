.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

A group of ethnic youth leaders in the country has decried alleged uncomplimentary remarks against the perceived ambition of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele in the 2023 general election

The group under the aegis of Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders Council, NEYLC, particularly took a swipe at a newspaper attack (not Vanguard) on Emefiele following calls in some quarters on him to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The NEYLC, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, ACYM, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youth, described the attack as “unprovoked.”

The group made its position known in a statement signed by the Ohanaeze Secretary-General and head of Coalition’s secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka, Tuesday, in Abuja.

The ethnic youth leaders said it was surprising that the newspaper could descend so low to the point of criticising Emefiele for an ambition that he has yet to declare.

The group was reacting to a publication by the newspaper in which it allegedly cast aspersion on the friends and well-wishers of the CBN governor who called on him to contest the 2023 presidential election. citing his capability and achievements as their reasons.

“It is, to say the least, very insulting for the newspaper to refer to the well-meaning individuals who have been appealing to Emefiele to contest as ‘his so-called committee of friends.’

“Referring to the group who means well for the country and wants Nigeria to be led by a responsible leader as ‘an amorphous group’ is unpardonable.

“We, therefore, call on the management of the newspaper to apologise to Emefiele and those who have been appealing to him to contest.

The newspaper should also retrace its steps and restrict itself to the traditional role of informing the people and not playing to the gallery,” the statement added.

Vanguard News Nigeria