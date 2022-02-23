.

— lt’s to stop perceived opponents

Dayo Johnson Akure

A group, the Ilaje Patriotic Youths Movement, IPYM in Ondo state has raised alarm over alleged plot by some desperate House of Representatives aspirants to seek the 2023 election on the altar of ethnicity.

While the group condemned the recent attack on Ilaje fishermen, it said it was however out of place to twist the ugly situation for cheap political gains.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by its President, Comrade Edamisan Agbudeloye and Secretary, Benjamin Ajimuda.

The group said it has been “monitoring events in the last two weeks and discovered that a particular Reps aspirant from Ilaje constituency 2 where the incumbent has spent 8 years and two of Apoi extraction from Ese-Odo are severally stocking the embers of discord between the Ijaws of Ondo State and their peace loving Ilaje neighbours.

“For those care to listen, the unfortunate 1998 crisis between the Ilaje and Ijaw had come and gone; both sides lost huge and countless material and human resources.

” So those who are trying to invoke that ugly past are not just wicked but unfair to the death and the blood of those who died in that crisis on both sides will hunt these desperate politicians forever. They shall not know peace

“How can people be so mindless to link what happened whether in Bayelsa or Rivers with our neighbours with whom we have peacefully moved since the crisis?.

” Are they saying the several criminal activities of pirates in other coastal zones are also traceable to our Ijaw brothers in Ondo state?

“We make bold to say that the assuring words of leaders like Chief Olusola Oke, SAN should be enough for all to ignore the deliberate twist by these desperate politicians.

“We know them. One of them is seeking to run but is afraid because of his very unpopular status having mismanaged an opportunity.

“The two others from Apoi are advised to face their campaigns and not resort to ethnic infamy because Ilajes are people of good conscience.

“We will not vote or decide on the platform of these childish tantrums being peddled on a daily basis by you people.

” Are you saying you derived pleasure in that crisis? Face your campaign and leave Ilaje and Ijaw alone.

The group therefore appealed to ” people both in Ilaje and Ese-Odo to ignore these war mongers. People should campaign on their personal competence, capacity and acceptability by the people. Don’t play on the collective intelligence of the good people of Ilaje.