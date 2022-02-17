By Esther Onyegbula

Human Rights Advancement Development and Advocacy Centre, yesterday, called on Nigerians to elect the right person without religious, tribal, or sectional bias as the 2023 election draws nearer.

Speaking recently during a grass-root stakeholders campaign in Ajeromi Local government area, Lagos, Hephzibah Mfon Enoidem, Executive Director, Human Rights Advancement Development and Advocacy Centre (HURIDAC) called on Nigerians to seize the golden opportunity to decide and elect credible leaders by registering to vote and selecting candidates based on defined criteria – courage, compassion, competence, capacity, and character.”

Speaking on the core objective of the sensitisation campaign, Enoidem stated: “The project is to engage stakeholders at the grass root levels, enlightening and educating them that they have a right to vote for the right candidates, letting them know that collecting bribes or electoral inducement and voting for the wrong candidate can be very disastrous.

“Educating them to know their rights, let them know there are laws, let them know that corruption cannot be a working standard. When we continue to sensitise the populace, we will help them make the right decisions.”

Explaining further, Enoidem noted that the campaign is to stamp out corruption in our environment starting with those we elect into positions of power. We are in charge of basically five local governments: Ikorodu LGA, Ajeromi LGA, Kosofe LGA, Mushin LGA, and Alimosho LGA in Lagos.”

In her presentation, Amatuilateef Ishaq-Anifowoshe, the Team Leader, HURIDAC Lagos State focal point noted that the time for change is now. “We have had a lot of irregularities in our elections over the years that need to be changed. We can’t allow the populace to take a nonchalant mindset into the election, hence the need to sensitise and educate community leaders on the way forward. They need to know that there are other options available to them. Being aware will help them make the right decision, their options and what are the things they can do to help society.”

The highlight of the event was the interactive session where participating stakeholders shared their thoughts on the electoral process and the way forward.