Otuaro

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Chairman of the Warri South West Local Government Area, LGA, Hon. Taiye Duke, has tasked the KBO Political Vanguard, a volunteer group working to actualize the gubernatorial aspiration of the Delta State Deputy Governor, Decean Kingsley Otuaro, to consult widely.

Duke made this assertions when the group visited him in his home on Wednesday. The courtesy visit was part of the support group’s consultations with party leaders and other critical stakeholders across the state.

While commending the group for their efforts, the LGA chairmen noted that the deputy governor has declared his interest to the leadership of the LGA and encouraged his supporters to sustain the tempo and reach out to other leaders in Warri and other LGAs.

Earlier in his speech, leader of the volunteer group, Pastor Arex Akemotubo, disclosed that the visit was to solicit the support of Hon. Duke for Otuaro’s governorship ambition.

He said: “The deputy governor is a man that loves everyone irrespective of your religious beliefs and ethnicity. He is a man that maintains an open door policy and as you know, Delta is a multi-ethnic state, therefore, we need a leader that will be free and fair to all, we need a leader that will take equity and fairness as his watchword and that leader is Kingsley Burutu Otuaro. So please sir, we need your support to make this dream of Deltans a reality”.