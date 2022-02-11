Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Immediate-past Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF, Salihu Moh. Lukman has urged members of the multi-partisan group known as “The 2022 Committee” not to yield their platform to political opportunists who are only fixated on becoming president at all costs.

The 2022 Committee, which consists of 100 leading business, political, civil society and thought leaders had met in Lagos last weekend, with 14 current Governors and 13 former Governors as well as three former Senate Presidents said to have been in attendance.

In a statement Friday in Abuja, Lukman said from the reports emerging from the committee’s meeting, the lists of leaders who attended the meeting gives strong credibility that such a group can influence the outcome of the 2023 electoral contest in Nigeria.

He however contended that the big question is whether the ‘association’ can have life beyond the initial media noise.

“This will require leadership and strategic responses to manage expectations of many of the people who attended the meeting.

“Conveners of the meeting must recognise that almost everyone in the meeting had different expectations. The most difficult one to manage will be the expectations of those who have already declared interest to contest for 2023 Presidential election.

This group of participants will want to reduce such a viable platform to avenue for recruiting supporters.

And partly because structures of almost all our parties are weakly democratic, which constrained capacity of aspirants to access party members, many aspirants will want to use such platform to gain visibility based on which they got some mileages in internal party contests, which may not be bad after all”, he stated.

According to him, there are also very difficult issues around fair representation in the country, which he said is producing all manner of agitations.

Noting that the easiest manifestation of this is the clamour for power shift to the Southern part of the country, Lukman added that many party leaders across the major parties – All Progressives Congress APC and Peoples Democratic Party PDP – are clamouring for this without corresponding initiatives to open internal party negotiations based on strategy to achieve agreement.

“In fact, in the case of PDP, it is almost conclusive that no negotiation is being considered on this matter.

It can be said without fear of any contradiction that if internal primary election is to take place in PDP today, a Northern candidate will emerge.

The potential that PDP will produce a Northern candidate present a very strong challenge to the APC, which will affect the emergence of a ‘quality leader’ as the Presidential candidate of APC.

How is the ‘association’ going to manage complex issues such as this to produce the desired outcome of creating a new Nigeria out of 2023 electoral contests?

“The other dynamic is also the question of providing level playing field for candidates from all parts of the country.

There are many leaders across the country and in both PDP and APC who could have qualified to emerge as candidates with all the ‘quality leadership’ credentials being envisioned with reference to any leadership qualification.

But absence of level playing field in our parties is discouraging these individuals from presenting themselves for consideration.

This is partly responsible for why across every part of the country, and in virtually all our political parties, the most qualified candidates for ‘quality leadership’ are hardly in the race for 2023 contests”, Lukman stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria