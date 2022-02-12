By Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI – THE Ijaw Mandate Group, IMG, has said that the political timing does not favour the actualization of “the much-hyped Ijaw 2023 Governorship” in Delta State, saying the Delta Central Senatorial District was better primed to produce the State governor in 2023.

IMG, in a communique it issued at its meeting with members of the Delta Central 2023, DC32, at

Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government, Area, on Thursday, reiterated that the signs were becoming clearer that Ijaw governorship was not feasible in 2023.

The communique presented by the Coordinator of the IMG, Mr. Dagidi Andaye, emphasized that “it is not yet time for the Ijaw

ethnic nationality to produce the governor of the state; Ijaw is therefore urged to wait patiently for 2031.”

It called on the Ijaw people to “jettison their 2023 Governorship ambition and join the IMG

and other people of goodwill to support the Delta Central Senatorial District to produce the next governor of the state so as not to corrupt or compromise our targeted Ijaw 2031 governorship, to which everyone particularly the Delta Central People are most disposed if we support them now.

“As a focused group with a clear agenda and a bias for a better Ijaw nation and a united progressive Delta State, we are undaunted by the myriad of attacks on us and gross misconception of our unbiased well-balanced

position and timely forecast in locating the initially unclear location 2023

governorship of the state is going as we work towards the actualization of the

Ijaw Governorship in 2031 in accordance with the PDP zoning system in the state.

“Although the clamour for ljaw 2023 Governorship which is apparently a run against the tide by some groups is not out of order, constitutionally speaking, our avowed resolve to support the DC-23 course is borne out of an evaluation and understanding of the current political trend of events in the state that obviously disfavours a Delta South Senatorial District person, especially a ljaw person from producing the 2023 governor of the State.

“Our resolve, which is Pan Delta in nature should not be misconstrued as anti-ljaw but it is a consequence of constructive analysis and evaluation of the political culture in the state as it affects the interest and political survival of

the ljaw ethnic nationality in the state.

“Thus, our conscious pragmatic strategy to propagate the deliberate protection of the ljaw 2031 Governorship interest

in the state should not be misunderstood on the altar of political jobbing.”