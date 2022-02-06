Dele Momodu

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – FOURTY-NINE years after he left his village when his father died, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu yesterday visited his ancestral home which is Ihievbe, Owan East local government area of Edo State to formally declare his intention to contest for the president of Nigeria.

At an elaborate ceremony that emptied virtually everybody in the sleepy community to the venue of the event, Momodu declared he is the most qualified to be president of the country having garnered tremendous experience through his interactions with past presidents and heads of state in Nigeria and other countries in the world.

He said: “For long I have been interacting with Presidents, Minister, Governors because I know that one day, I will be Presidents.

“All I want to be is President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Today is a day to say it finally before my people. Anybody who think he is more qualified than me should come out and say so.

He promised that his coming into politics is majorly to serve the people and change the narrative of the average Nigerian as far as deliverables are concerned.

On his part, the Senator who represented Edo North between 2007 and 2011 Yisa Braimah, said the presidential hopeful is the locality’s best choice for Aso Rock in 2023.

Welcoming Momodu, the traditional head of Ugba village in Ihievbe community, Pa. Rufus Aigbevbole described Dele Momodu as a son in whom they are well pleased.