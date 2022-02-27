By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Veteran journalist and Publisher, Dele Momodu, at the weekend as part of effort to kick start his presidential ambition, visited his mother’s graveside in Gbongan, Osun state.

The Ovation magazine publisher also visited the palace of Olufi of Gbongan, Oba Adetoyese Oyeniyi to seek royal blessing in support of his aspiration, saying Nigeria need to be saved from bad leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

His mother, Madam Gladys Arike Momodu nee Fatoye who died in the month of May, 2007, was from Oosa Compound, Oke Egan, Gbongan, Ayedaade local government area of Osun State.

The presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was welcomed to the palace by relatives and family members of his late mother, as well as his supporters and admirers.

Addressing the gathering at the palace, Momodu disclosed that he pitched his tent with the PDP in order to actively wrestle power from the ruling party, having played critical role in bringing the party to power in 2015.

He said he is better prepared for the country’s topmost political seat and he is determined not to give up on his ambition, even for any of his fellow aspirants “who thinks he can buy the whole of Nigeria with his money.

“I have been greatly humbled by the excitement already generated which reminds me of how it was 29 years ago when your good friend, my own adopted father, Chief Moshood Abiola, threw his hat in the ring.

“It is very obvious that Nigerians are eager to restore that promise of hope and the accompanying peace and joy that we lost,” he said,

Momodu, while recounting that his political experience placed him in vantage position to provide quality leadership, said Nigeria needs urgent reset and total redirection.

“I have worked with Are Ona kakanfo, Late Chief Moshood Abiola, during which I was forced into exile. I worked with Chief Olu Falae and I was jailed for seeking the enthroment of democracy. I have also worked with President Muhammad Buhari before things started working upside down.” he said

Responding, Oba Oyeniyi, showered encomium on the publisher, assuring him of support towards his presidential ambition.