By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Kenneth Imansuagbon, yesterday, said Nigeria is in an emergency situation and, therefore, requires any competent person and not zoning to produce a president that would rescue her.

He said members of the party asking for the presidency to be zoned to the southern part of the country ahead of the 2023 general elections do not love the country, noting that a candidate with merit, intellectual capabilities and exposure is what is required.

He said the best option for the PDP was to allow all aspirants to contest for the party’s ticket giving way to what he termed “the popular and most acceptable candidate emerges.”

According to him, “The state of the country is chaotic and troubling. We should not be contemplating about zoning now.

“We should be thinking of who is the man that can do the job for the Almajiri in the streets, the farmers, secure the nation and help the economy to grow. The person who can fix our roads, make our schools work and give value to us as Nigerians.

“I feel troubled when people talk about zoning because we are in emergency times and it demands emergency solutions. Look at our hospital. I almost died of malaria because the drug I got were fake.

“If we are talking about zoning, it is not the turn of the south. If it is PDP, the ticket should go to the north. Jonathan did six years, Obasanjo did eight years, Yar’Adua did two years and Buhari is completing eight years. These are not times for testing the waters.

“With northern presidential candidate we can secure victory and rescue our country. Fairness and equity demand that if the south has done 14 out of 16 year, the north should be the next in line to the presidency.”

