Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF)

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–NORTHERN youths have backed the call for the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele,to contest the 2023 presidential election, saying those kicking against it were enemies of the country in view of the CBN’s achievements in office.

The group, under the aegis of Arewa Consultative Youth Movement,ACYM,in a statement,Wednesday, by its national coordinator,Kabiru Yusuf,decried opposition against the call on the Apex bank’s chief to contest, saying he was better qualified to replace President Muhammadu Buhari.

READ ALSOKatsina LG polls: Daura APC flag bearer in police net for alleged fraud

ACYM,while claiming to know the sponsors of the opposition against the call for the CBN Governor to seek the election,warned those responsible to resist, vowing to expose them if the opposition persisted.

“We have seen that the call for Emefiele’s sack as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria,is the last kick from those afraid of losing their political godfathers if Emefiele bows to pressure,”the group claimed.

ACYM also claimed that,“We are aware, with the credible intelligence at our disposal, that the call for the sack of Dr Emefiele as CBN Governor is a well-planned campaign from some politicians.

The group further claimed that the politicians “vowed to commit any amount into the campaign in order to just tarnish Dr Emefiele’s image and scare him aware from considering the call on him to contest.”

“We hope these desperate politicians will desist henceforth and not force us into making their names available to the public.

“The call for Emefiele’s sack is clearly the last kick from losing political godfathers. They are already afraid of their fate if Emefiele bows to pressure and contest the election,”it added.